Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.53 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.