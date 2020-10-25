Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

