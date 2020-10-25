Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,053 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,224 shares of company stock valued at $419,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

