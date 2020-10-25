Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in State Street by 2,762.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

STT stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

