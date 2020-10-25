Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $281.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

