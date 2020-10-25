Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

