Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 393,627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

