Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $25.58 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

