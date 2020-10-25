Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.