Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 454,309 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

