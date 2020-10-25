Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,307,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 139,229 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

