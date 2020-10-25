VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 9,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

