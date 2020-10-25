SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.35. 388,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 769,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

