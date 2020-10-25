Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

