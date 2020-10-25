adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €284.20 ($334.35) and last traded at €282.10 ($331.88). Approximately 618,056 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €274.50 ($322.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion and a PE ratio of 100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €276.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €244.44.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

