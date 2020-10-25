Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after buying an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after buying an additional 160,222 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

