Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

