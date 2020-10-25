Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

