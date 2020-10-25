GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of GrafTech International worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 834,913 shares of company stock worth $6,074,412 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.40 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

