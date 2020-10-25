Bank of America Corp DE Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of CNB Financial worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CNB Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,881 shares in the company, valued at $247,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCNE opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $339.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

