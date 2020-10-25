Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,388,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,737 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,997,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,166 shares of company stock worth $9,944,631 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.52 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.