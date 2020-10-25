Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.50 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.93 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

