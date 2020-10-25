First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.30. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

