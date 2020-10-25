Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

