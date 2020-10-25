First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $206,000 in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 9.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.76.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,312.16 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,378.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $957.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

