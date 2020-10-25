First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 431 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $104.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

