First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,092 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $11.11 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

