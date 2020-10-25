First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,552,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,327,000 after buying an additional 253,299 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,058,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

