First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $35.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

