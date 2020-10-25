First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $246.87.

