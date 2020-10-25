Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) vs. Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Financial Analysis

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66% Eltek 5.60% 30.49% 8.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Key Tronic and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -2.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Tronic and Eltek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.59 Eltek $34.79 million 0.29 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Eltek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. As of December 27, 2018, Eltek Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

