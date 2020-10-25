Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

