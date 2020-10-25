Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 369 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $511.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.09. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

