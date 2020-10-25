51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) versus GEE Group (NASDAQ:JOB) Head-To-Head Survey

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) and GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and GEE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 30.14% 9.95% 7.66% GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08%

43.2% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of GEE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

51job has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51job and GEE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $574.57 million 8.34 $76.46 million $1.15 62.27 GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

51job has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 51job and GEE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 2 1 0 2.33 GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

51job currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given 51job’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 51job is more favorable than GEE Group.

Summary

51job beats GEE Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites. It also provides other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance, benefits, and payroll processing, as well as compliance with local governmental employment regulations; and conducts training seminars in the business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company offers campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and placement and executive search services to employers seeking to attract talent and fill job vacancies. Further, it provides professional and scientific assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees, as well as offers talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and provides support and administrative services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and the local Chinese enterprises. It offers its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

