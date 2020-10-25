Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

