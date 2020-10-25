Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

