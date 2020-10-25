Bank OZK Has $4.19 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

