Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

