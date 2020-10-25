Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

