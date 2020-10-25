Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

