Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

