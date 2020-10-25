Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

