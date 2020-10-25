Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. 140166 lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

