Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

