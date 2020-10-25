Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Up 16.3%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYN) shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.36. 6,429,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average session volume of 494,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

