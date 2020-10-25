CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3,491.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 88.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

