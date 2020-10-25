Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

BUD opened at $57.59 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

