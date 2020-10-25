Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $32,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

