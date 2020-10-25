Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 375 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.