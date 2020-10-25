Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 97 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $372.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

